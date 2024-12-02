Biometric verification at Indian telecos different from linking Aadhaar with mobile numbers

Therefore, providing your Aadhaar to your telecom services company involves the biometric verification of your Aadhaar details by the telecom service provider (TSP). However, linking Aadhaar to your mobile number refers to providing it to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and requesting it to link it to your 12-digit unique identification number.

Linking or registering your mobile number with Aadhaar is not mandatory. However, providing your Aadhaar and getting it simultaneously verified by your TSP, as per a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directive, is mandatory and the deadline to do it is February 6, 2018. The Indian government has made it mandatory for TSPs to do this process for which they are now sending users SMSs.