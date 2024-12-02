Biometric identity provider Entertech rebrands as BioConnect

The company has further expanded its partnership ecosystem to also include a biometric device integration to the server cabinet level for its data center customers.

As part of its rebranding, BioConnect has unveiled a new logo that is based on its core values as a company. BioConnect will develop several applications that integrate biometric authentication and cloud technologies where identity is core to the value proposition, starting with BioConnect TeamWorks.

The biometric identity application combines biometric hardware from Suprema with workforce management to track employee attendance and absence management.