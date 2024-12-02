BillingTree passes 2015 PCI DSS audit

The new PCI DSS is designed with a focus on operational standards, security and training to provide greater clarity and flexibility and ease of implementation for vendors.

The new requirements of PCI DSS 3.0 were outlined in February 2014 and became effective in January 2015. To achieve the new PCI DSS 3.0 certification BillingTree had to meet and maintain 12 security requirements and data standards. These include building and maintaining a secure network, protecting cardholder data, maintaining a vulnerability management program, implementing strong access control measures, regular monitoring and testing of networks and maintaining an information security policy.

BillingTree is a payment solutions company providing innovative Accounts Receivables products and services that enable organizations to increase efficiency and decrease costs of processing payments while adhering to compliance regulations.