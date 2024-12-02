Bigbank selects Provenir to overhaul its processing of credit and loans

The Provenir cloud solution is good for rapid implementation where higher levels of automation are needed across multiple regions. The digital solution will also improve the capture and effective use of customer data so that Bigbank can remain compliant.

The scalable risk analytics and decisioning Provenir platform will give Bigbank the scope to grow and develop the capabilities of its business processes over time. Bigbank makes updates to risk models and policies, which can take up to four weeks. Changes will be simpler and quicker with Provenir as they won’t require IT development.

Bigbank is a bank from Estonia that specialises in consumer loans and term deposits. It has subsidiaries in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Spain and also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands.

Provenir is a privately held company which provides risk analytics and decisioning solutions to multiple financial segments including SME lending, consumer and P2P lending and credit, auto lending and financing, commercial lending, commercial real estate finance, payments providers and other lending models.