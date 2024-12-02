Bell ID acquired by Rambus digital security division

Bell ID will form part of Rambus’ Cryptography Research division, which specialises in embedded security solutions including tamper resistance, content protection, network security and secure payment and transaction services.

Bell ID is a mobile payments provider. The technologies created by Bell ID include a full suite of mobile payment solutions that support cloud-based services using host card emulation (HCE), EMVCo tokenization (TSP), trusted services management (TSM) for SIM-based projects and embedded secure element solutions.