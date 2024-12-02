Barska Biometrics launches dual fingerprint scanning storage device

Barska Biometrics’ dual biometric sensor eliminates the need for a key. Users can use either one of the two fingerprint sensors to open the device, with the second sensor serving as a backup unit.

The scanners feature a 500 DPI optical reader that automatically analyzes a print once a finger is placed onto the scanner. Matching algorithms are used to compare a stored template of a fingerprint against the candidate fingerprint for verification.

The device also has a built-in sound alert notification that notifies the user when it has been left open or has not been completely closed, ensuring that it is not accidentally left open and that the contents remain secure at all times.