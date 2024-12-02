Barclays implements biometrics in banking portal

The iPortal banking hub uses a finger-vein reader created in partnership with Hitachi Europe, which scans the finger of the account holder and allows them to access their online bank accounts and authorise payments without the usage of PIN, passwords or authentication codes.

The system uses Hitachis Finger Vein Authentication Technology (VeinID) that scans the blood flow in a users finger to authenticate payment.

The iPortal alerts and notifies users about certain tasks that requires immediate action along with a consolidated to do list. It also shows an overview of group balances, across different business divisions and activities in multiple countries.

Initially revealed in September 2014, the combination of vein biometric and secure digital signature technology in the Barclays Biometric Reader is claimed as a first for the global financial sector. Barclays says there is future potential for it to be introduced more widely in UK branch networks, bringing biometric technology to millions of consumers.