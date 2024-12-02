Banks think breaches from other industries will bring most harm in 2016

In a survey of 36 fraud executives from 18 APAC banks at the 2015 FICO Fraud Forum, 38% of respondents ranked large retailers as being at the greatest risk for a data breach in 2016, with another 35% of respondents choosing telecommunications companies.

By contrast, small business (25%) and healthcare (22%) were voted as the industries least likely to be at risk of a data breach in 2016. Hospitality and travel, along with insurance, were ranked as medium risks for data breaches in the year ahead.

The report unveils that the rapid growth of mobile-first consumers in APAC is also seen as a key factor as the volume of mobile threats increases. 72% of survey respondents predicted a significant rise in threats from mobile commerce and mobile-first consumers in 2016, with another 22% expecting a modest increase.

2015 has seen an average 22% increase in shopping on mobile phones across 13 APAC markets, according to a 2015 study from Visa. Indonesia, China and Taiwan reported the highest rates of growth for 2015 at 36%, 34% and 28%, respectively.

APAC fraud executives were also asked which factors might inhibit their own organizations ability to stop a data breach. 24% nominated low security awareness amongst employees as the number-one factor, with another 21% saying a lack of budget was to blame.