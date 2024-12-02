Bank of Italy bans Germany's N26 bank from onboarding new clients

Italy’s central bank said N26 was also prohibited from offering new products and services, such as crypto assets, to existing clients.

As the press release states, The Bank of Italy adopted such measures following inspections, conducted between October and 17 December 2021, which highlighted significant shortcomings in complying with anti-money laundering regulation.

N26 took measures to remedy such shortcoming, the central bank added in a note. However, as the Bank of Italy says, it reserves the right to assess the anomalies have been fully overcome, before considering revising the current decision.