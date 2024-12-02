Bank of England collaborates with Anomali to improve threat intelligence capabilities

In June 2016, the bank ran the FinTech Accelerator which is a proof of concept looking at innovative technologies that collect, integrate, hunt and investigate cyber security intelligence data. Following the successful completion of this proof of concept, the bank has decided to continue to work with Anomali to monitor and mitigate efforts against cyber threats.

The bank sought to explore methods to consolidate threat information and intelligence into a searchable repository that can optimise collation, correlation and enrichment efforts in support of a proactive defence strategy. In particular, the bank wanted to explore how such technologies can support cyber security teams’ efforts to optimise intelligence collation and enrichment; automate threat information dissemination into existing network defence solutions; and enhance workflow, intelligence sharing and collaboration (both internal and external) for proactive hunting, quick detection and effective mitigation.

Anomali’s Threatstream platform works to collect, integrate, hunt and investigate cyber security intelligence data automatically, with integrations into existing security tools. The bank found that the platform was intuitive; it integrated well with existing sources of information and allowed sharing of data.