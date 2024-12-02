Bangladesh Bank recovers money stolen by cybercriminals

The hackers used the bank´s SWIFT login data to conduct the money out through the network, wanting to steal USD 950 million. However, most of the fraud was blocked and the hackers could transfer USD 81 million to four casino accounts in Philippines.

Officials believe that at least USD 30 million currently frozen in accounts could be retrieved imminently. Regarding this situation, the Bangladesh Bank deputy governor told the media that officials are hoping to get a favourable verdict from the Philippines Supreme Court in order to recover the frozen USD 30 million.

The Bangladesh police stated that it had identified more than 20 suspects, which are 12 Philippine nationals and 8 Sri Lankans, who are believed to have a role in the crime.