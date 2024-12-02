Banco de Mexico selects Finastra solution to upgrade security

FusionRisk offers risk management for entity, subsidiary and trade-level view of exposures, combined with analytics for banks to comply with transparency demands from regulators and shareholders. The solution focuses on cost control and productivity gains.

Banco de Mexico, Mexico’s central bank, expects to use Finastra’s solution to upgrade its legacy risk management platform with the goal of obtaining more detailed risk analysis. Moreover, the implementation will help the central bank address stability concerns, reducing the time it takes to calculate daily value at risk (VAR).

The upgrade is necessary as volatile markets and new layers of complexity to Mexico’s financial system make risk management increasingly challenging