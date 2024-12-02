AVG enters mobile security agreement with ZTE

From May 2015, ZTE smartphones and tablets come pre-installed with AVG’s flagship AVG AntiVirus PRO for Android app. Under the terms of the partnership, ZTE customers will receive a trial of the AVG AntiVirus PRO for Android app.

AVG provides software and services to secure devices, data and people. AVG’s technology is delivered to over 200 million monthly active users worldwide. AVG’s Consumer portfolio includes internet security, performance optimization, and personal privacy and identity protection for mobile devices and desktops.