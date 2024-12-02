Avast to acquire AVG for USD 1.3 bln

Avast wants to build out its security offerings with an eye on emerging growth opportunities such as in the Internet of Things, as well as on serve existing customers with more advanced products.

Avast notes that the combined user-base of the two companies will result in an entity with a network of more than 400 million endpoints, of which 160 million are mobile, so that means not just more customers but broader access to intel on malware which it will feed into building out the next waves of its personal security and privacy products.

The AVG brand will not be disappearing, the company will use a combination of the two brands owing to associated strengths in different markets.

The purchase price of AVG represents a 33% premium over the July 6, 2016 closing price and a premium of 32% over the average volume weighted price per share over the past six months.

The transaction is expected to close sometime between September 15 and October 15, 2016, depending on the timing of regulatory review.