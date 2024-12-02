Authlogics releases AuthentiDoc solution with PINgrid

The software enables any Microsoft Office, PDF or ZIP file to be securely encrypted, sent and decrypted by the authorised recipient, using a simple One Time Code (OTC). To secure a document the creator/sender uses the AuthentiDoc software to encrypt the files before sending. When the recipient receives the message and attempts to open the document they use a PINgrid together with their pattern to derive an OTC, which will decrypt and open the document. To decrypt and access the document the recipient simply enters the OTC into the application that is used to open the file.

AuthentiDoc can also be used to identify a user over the phone to a call centre, by embedding a PINgrid watermark with a document, which is unique to the document. This is a very low-cost analogue OTC system for companies who already email or post out paperwork.

Authlogics is a company specialising in multi-factor authentication and working for government departments, multi-national financial, petrochemical, telecoms and media institutions.