Authlogics launches multi-factor authentication platform for retail banks

Authlogics for Retail Banking also provides additional layer of security for ATM and Point of Sale devices. The service enables banks to replace hard-tokens and passwords with a set of solutions that simplifies usability for customers, whilst boosting security. This is delivered using risk appropriate security techniques via 1.5 Factor Authentication (1.5FA), 2FA and 3FA logon methods.

Included within Authlogics for Retail Banking are PINgrid and PINphrase. PINgrid is a pattern-based authenticator which can be used as a traditional 2FA, transforming mobile devices into soft-tokens, as well as 1.5FA for a secure One Time Code logon without the need for a secondary device at all, which is well suited to tasks such as checking a balance. PINphrase uses memorable information as a secure authenticator and it works by storing information about the customer.

Authlogics is a company specialising in multi-factor authentication and working for government departments, multi-national financial, petro-chemical, telecoms and media institutions.