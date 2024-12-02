AU10TIX launches mobile ID authentication service for PoS

As the POS market races towards the “Digital branch” model a major bottle-neck, churn-driver and cost-drainer can now be removed. The new AU10TIX POS-BOS turns normal mobile devices such as tablets into a full-scale 2nd generation ID capture, multi-factor authentication and onboarding platform.

All that POS representatives need to do is take a picture of the customer’s ID and send it immediately over to the AU10TIX BOS cloud service. AU10TIX BOS/POS-BOS can auto recognize the document, carry out both data and document tampering checks, and extract its content to populate forms and carry out qualification checks.

AU10TIX deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware and software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents.