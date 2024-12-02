AU10TIX extracts and auto-classifies texts inside Japanese ID documents

AU10TIX ID authentication and onboarding platform now also supports the Japanese character-set in addition to English and other Latin character sets, Cyrillic (Russian and Eastern-European), Chinese and Hebrew.

AU10TIX’s unmatched multi-lingual capabilities seek to open up new opportunities for financial and other services in some markets where ID documents are non-Latin.

With Japanese language support in place, both local and cross-border service providers in banking, payments, remittance, money-transfer, Forex, investments and numerous other KYC regulated verticals can now have securer and fast-responding access to the Japanese customers.

AU10TIX is a company that provides solutions for automating the capture, classification, authentication and conversion of ID documents and document images to workable digital records.