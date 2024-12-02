Asia-Pacific: Over 70 percent banking apps are vulnerable to attacks

According to a report conducted by Wegilant, most of the apps are vulnerable to security attacks with 82% apps carrying high severity vulnerabilities in them and that on an average, 14 security bugs per app are present.

The research unveils that 38% of the apps had improper content permissions vulnerabilities, 33% of the apps had an intent spoofing vulnerabilities and 22% of the apps were missing broadcaster permissions in them.

Intent spoofing refers to an attack where a malware induces undesired behaviour by forging an intent, fooling users into sharing their secure data with the hacker’s servers.

Wegilant has sampled 100 banks in the Asia-Pacific region, of which 33 were Indian banks.