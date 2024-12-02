Asia: Infinitum authentication platform adds biometrics from Raonsecure

The partnership aims to combine Raonsecure’s biometric authentication expertise with Infinitium’s electronic payment services in the Southeast Asian region where the online payment company covers more than 40 banks and over 180 million cardholders.

Raonsecure’s technology, TouchEn OnePass, will be operating on Infinitum’s authentication platform that authenticates the user’s identity using their fingerprint, voice or face biometrics in mobile payments. The integrated solution could boost the payment company’s two-factor authentication (2FA) products and extend its strong authentication capabilities.

The partnership will deliver a range of services to customers, the first of which will be offered as early as the first quarter of 2018.