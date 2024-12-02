ARM acquires Sansa Security for IoT security capabilities

The deal complements the ARM security portfolio, including ARM TrustZone technology and SecurCore processor IP.

The acquisition builds upon ARM’s embedded TrustZone technology, creating extra protection against malware and malicious software. It is a system-wide approach that underpins security-related chipset and trusted software needs. This enables the protection of any connected device and management of sensitive data and content.

ARM enables the creation of new markets and transformation of industries and society. The company designs scalable, energy-efficient processors and related technologies to deliver the intelligence in applications ranging from sensors to servers, including smartphones, tablets, enterprise infrastructure and the Internet of Things.