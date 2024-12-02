Apigee launches API security solution to protect businesses from cyber threats

Apigee Sense software uses sophisticated machine learning to boost security as bad bots evolve and it extends the security capabilities of the Apigee Edge API management platform.

Apigee Sense is designed to help protect organizations from the cyber security threats that stem from the proliferation of API-powered, internet-connected devices and enterprise systems. Recent research has shown that bots accounted for almost 60% of all website traffic in 2014, and 23% were malicious in nature.

The number of active wireless connected devices has been forecasted to balloon from 16 billion in 2014 to over 40 billion in 2020. With business-critical functions shifting to connected devices, enterprises are discovering new ways to innovate and grow. However, these new opportunities are also giving rise to new vulnerabilities. Cyber-attacks are inflicting damage to enterprises in the form of operational disruption, intellectual property loss, brand reputation and financial fraud. The annual cost of cybercrime to the global economy has been estimated at USD 400 billion.

