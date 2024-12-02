Anonymous hacking claim dismissed by Greek central bank

However the bank dismissed the claims and the criminal group responded by warning that it was merely testing out the bank’s defences and could step up its attack. Anonymous Greece had posted a link on its Facebook page on Tuesday, September 26, claiming it was leaking central bank data and warned that more would follow in the coming days.

The Bank of Greece said the alleged revelations of 1,217 files contain administrative decisions, presentations from conferences and other data, representing information available to the public through the bank’s website. Anonymous, which previously attacked the central bank in May 2016, when it disrupted service on its website, said its campaign was not over.