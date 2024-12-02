Ameyo launches video-based KYC to streamline customer onboarding in India

Ameyo's video KYC is an end-to-end solution with omnichannel capabilities of scheduling and reminding customers to complete the KYC process, thus enabling brands to reduce the drop-offs. Ameyo will reduce the customer onboarding process from the current 5-7 days to less than 3 minutes with its Video KYC model, making it easy for fintechs and mobile wallets to onboard customers from remote locations immediately.

Being a PCI DSS Compliant and ISO 27001 certified company, Ameyo's Video KYC solution uses enterprise-grade security like AES 256 Encryption that will enable banks, NFBC, and mobile wallets to be compliant with RBI guidelines.