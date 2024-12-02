American fashion retailer reports payment card security breach

The results were part of an investigation the fashion retailer started after it received a third-party report suggesting the unauthorized access, according to Reuters. The company said the probe was focused on transactions made at its stores between March and October 2017, and that since the investigation was ongoing, it could not give complete findings.

Forever 21 said only certain point of sale devices in certain stores were affected when the encryption on those devices was not operating. Still, the company, which operates more than 815 stores in 57 countries, did not say which of its stores were affected.