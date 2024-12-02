AlternativePayments partners with iDenfy

In addition to an online boarding portal, AlternativePayments is now adding a smooth verification process.

iDenfy’s process protects merchants’ businesses from the different forms of identity fraud, including forged, counterfeit, blank or stolen, fantasy or camouflage, impostor or ‘look-a-like’, and compromised documents.

AlternativePayments has a payment institution license issued by the Bank of Lithuania, focusing on non-credit card payments. The integration with AlternativePayments enables merchants to get access to payment solutions needed for coverage of the European ecommerce market.

