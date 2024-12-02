Alipay reveals facial recognition login option

Users can enable logins by scanning their faces with a smartphones in well-lit rooms. In October 2015, it was reported that Alipay joined forces with Megvii, an internet startup focused on operating a face recognition cloud services platform, to explore new ways to integrate facial recognition identification into Alipay’s Wallet app. During the beta phase, according to Alipay data, the technology achieved a success rate of over 90 percent, although it only works with iOS and some Android smartphones.

A team in Alibabas subsidiary firm and finance affiliate Ant Financial is developing the face recognition technology for use with the Alipay online payment service and Alipay Wallet as well.