Airtel Payments Bank partners ICICI Lombard to offer cyber insurance

The cyber insurance solution from ICICI Lombard provides financial protection to customers against potential financial fraud relating to banking, credit or debit card, identity theft, phishing or email spoofing, and more.

Airtel Payments Bank customers can purchase this cyber insurance policy using the Airtel Thanks app. This insurance comes with no waiting period and allows users to make multiple claims multiple times during the policy tenure, within the limits of the insured amount opted for.

The policy will provide a 90-day discovery period followed by a seven-day reporting period. This means that if the insured discovers an unauthorised transaction processed from their card or account on the 90th day from the transaction date, they can still report it in the next seven days to the issuing bank or mobile wallet company.