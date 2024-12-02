AirCUVE provides 2FA solution to DBP Bank in Philippines

Moreover, the company has also supplied 2FA solution to several global SNS companies, including LINE in Japan and Saudara Bank in Indonesia. Also, it has partnered with Yubico, a global company specialized in U2F authentication to support its market expansion. Furthermore, the company is focusing on developing BYOD, FIDO and a Cloud security platform, by building an intelligent Road Map.

AirCUVEs V-FRONT adds an additional layer of security to systems such as VPN, VDI, and web servers, and users can access that systems using SMS, Mobile OTP, HW Token (Card Type), QR Code or Push. In 2018, the company aims to provide all types of reinforced authentication solutions for various infrastructures, including a wired or wireless network, smart mobile office, FMC, web server, financial transaction, VPN or a VDI web portal.