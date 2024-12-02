Airbank launches liquidity planning for SME's

Existing business accounts can be connected to Airbank via an API interface. For this purpose, the company is already working with the open banking fintech Yapily, whose license it uses. Airbank initially offers its service free of charge. Premium users, who pay EUR 29 monthly, can use other features, such as linking several bank accounts.

At the same time, Airbank provides users with the preparation of accounts payable and accounts receivable for accounting. According to an Airbank representative the company aims to expand its position in banking connectivity. So far, the company has been able to collect EUR 2.5 million in start-up capital in a funding round led by UK-based company New Wave.