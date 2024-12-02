ADSI selects ACI to prevent cross-border fraud in Latin America

ADSI is a banking IT services and fraud protection provider operating in South America, the Caribbean and Central America. The service supports 20 million financial transactions daily and provides fraud protection services to a variety of regional banks through its Panama-based operations.

ACI’s Proactive Risk Manager automates ADSI’s risk analysis, monitors current processes, helps training staff to onboard, and maintains rules strategies for the countries in which ADSI operates. These improved risk and fraud prevention measures will further bolster ADSI’s efforts to establish regulatory monitoring schemes across Caribbean governments.

Proactive Risk Manager is part of ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution, and leverages ACI’s UP Framework, a set of technologies that orchestrates all aspects of payment processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

