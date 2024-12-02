Acronis receives USD 250 mln in funding round

Acronis will use the funds to further accelerate growth by expanding its portfolio of natively integrated cyber protection products. A significant portion of the investment will also be used to further build upon Acronis’ go-to-market initiatives by expanding its broad partner network – most notably managed service providers (MSPs) – to help them better serve the cyber protection needs of their clients. The investment values the company at more than USD 2.5 billion.

Acronis Cyber Protect is a unified cybersecurity and data protection solution that is natively integrated, so service providers can operate these critical functions through a single pane of glass, delivering cyber protection at a lower cost, as the press release states.

The company will continue to invest in staff resources, expanding its global sales, partner account management and partner success teams, and hiring new technical talent for its research and development centres in Bulgaria, Israel, and Singapore, as well as Switzerland and the United States.