Acronis delivers Backup Cloud Extension for Microsoft Azure

The new offerings enable Microsoft Cloud Services Providers (CSPs) to provision and manage backup services across physical and virtual environments, while supporting the broad range of devices in use by businesses today.

Microsoft CSPs can sell a unique hybrid cloud backup service from Acronis that provides broad protection in Microsoft environments, including across cloud and on-premises datacenters, physical and virtual machines, and mobile devices, all while utilizing their investments in Azure.

Acronis provides hybrid cloud data protection solutions, including backup, cloud storage, disaster recovery, and file sync and share to SMEs, which are delivered by Service Providers and Cloud Resellers. Additional benefits of Acronis Backup Cloud Extension for Microsoft Azure include: Unified Data Protection Management, Highly Flexible Storage Options and Unmatched Migration Capabilities.

The Acronis Backup Cloud Extension for Azure is available, but the Acronis Backup Cloud Extension for Microsoft Azure Stack will be available when Microsoft Azure Stack is released by Microsoft.

Acronis is a private technology company which develops on-premises and cloud software for backup, disaster recovery, secure file sync and share and data access.