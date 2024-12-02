ACI Worldwide to reduce payments fraud for KNETs member banks and customers

KNET, which is owned by all 11 banks in Kuwait and operates the Kuwaiti country-wide national payments switch, will utilize ACI Proactive Risk Manager to monitor its customers’ banking activity in real-time, including acquiring channels, ATM, point of sale and ecommerce transactions, as well as domestic and international transactions across the network. Additionally, ACI will deliver ongoing fraud prevention consultancy for KNET.

Proactive Risk Manager is part of ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution, and leverages ACI’s UP Framework, a set of technologies that orchestrates all aspects of payment processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

