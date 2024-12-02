Access Now outlines Privacy Shield review

The Privacy Shield is a unilateral decision of the European Commission that allows personal data of people in the EU to be transmitted and stored in the US. According to EU law, the US must meet European standards of data protection, privacy, and security for the information to be transferred. There is an annual review process that ensures these standards are continually met.

Access Now is an international non-profit, human rights, public policy, and advocacy group dedicated to an open and free Internet. The Commission requested feedback from Access Now as it is conducting its first annual review of the Privacy Shield adequacy decision that outlines policies and developments in the US and Europe that implicate the arrangement.

The group highlighted to the Commission developments that call into question the validity of the Privacy Shield, including changes to US surveillance law, implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU, and Trump administration policies that show disregard for human rights globally.