Accertify has integrated its fraud decisioning with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to screen account openings and logins in real time.

The integration brings Accertify’s Account Protection event scoring, covering logins, sign-ups, and related identity events, into account opening and authentication flows orchestrated by PingOne DaVinci, Ping Identity’s no-code identity orchestration service. The combined signals help businesses decide whether a user should be approved, challenged, or blocked, identifying high-risk activity while limiting friction for legitimate customers.

A low-code connector for Ping customers

The integration is delivered as a low-code connector in Ping Identity’s marketplace, allowing Ping customers to add Accertify’s fraud decisioning without custom backend development and reducing the time and resources needed to put additional account protection into production. Accertify joins a network of technology partners building integrations with DaVinci through Ping Identity’s Global Technology Partner Program, which lets businesses design user journeys across applications using drag-and-drop tools.

Loren Russon, SVP of Product Management at Ping Identity, stated that the company is expanding its technology partner ecosystem to improve customer experiences. According to Russon, the collaboration with Accertify uses DaVinci’s orchestration to deliver dynamic user journeys quickly and efficiently at every stage.

Stopping fraud before payment

Emma Lindley, Chief Development Officer at Accertify, stated that fraud often begins well before the point of payment, when a bad actor creates an account or gains access to a legitimate one. According to Lindley, bringing Accertify’s fraud intelligence into Ping’s identity flows gives businesses more confidence in who they are letting through, helping them identify risk without adding unnecessary friction for genuine customers.

Accertify processed more than 10 billion transactions and over USD 1 trillion in commerce in 2025, using layered AI models and a consortium approach that shares risk signals across its network. Ping Identity provides identity security for customers, employees, partners, and non-human entities across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, including capabilities to verify and govern AI agents in real time.