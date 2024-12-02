Accenture partners with SandboxAQ for AI-driven data solutions





This partnership aims to help organisations identify and remediate cybersecurity vulnerabilities and protect data against AI-driven cyber threats and quantum-based decryption attacks.





Cryptographic management solutions

According to recent research, Accenture executives are most concerned about adapting to advancements in technology and innovations such as AI by 2024. This is because cybercriminals use AI-enabled tools to advance ransomware attacks, obtain user passwords and spear-phish employees. Thus, to protect against such attacks, companies are transitioning to a zero-trust architecture that mandates strong cryptographic management.

Following the official announcement, Accenture and SandboxAQ collaborate to provide comprehensive AI-enabled cryptographic management solutions leveraging SandboxAQ’s Security Suite. The solution will allow organisations to scan all their files, applications, and network traffic to ensure that all their data is secure even when attackers penetrate firewalls and network endpoints. Thus, this alliance is set to help companies defend against the growing threat of quantum computing-based decryption attacks, which will only increase as quantum computing continues to advance and pose greater threats to encryption systems.

As per Accenture's official statement, with the increased use of AI and generative AI, cyberattacks are becoming more targeted and precise. Therefore, the collaboration with SandboxAQ will better equip organisations to defend against various cybersecurity and quantum risks before a cyber adversary can strike.









AI and simulation solutions and quantum risks

The official press release shows that cyberattacks are on the rise and are severely impacting enterprises and governments. On this background, Accenture and SandboxAQ work with global nonprofit health organisations to mitigate their quantum risk, using a multi-phased approach. The ground is to improve the organisation’s quantum security strategy and discover at-risk cryptography uses across its networks, third parties, vendors, and public networks in over 100 countries. This approach will help the nonprofit reduce its risks from newly vulnerable cryptographic protocols, lower its overall operating costs, and reduce the time to deploy lifesaving health solutions.

Through this partnership, Accenture will help clients leverage:

SandboxAQ’s AI and simulation solutions – currently are being used to accelerate drug discovery and advance materials science.

SandboxAQ’s quantum sensing solutions – are currently being tested in geomagnetic navigation systems and next-generation medical imaging devices.

Furthermore, to help maintain security in a post-quantum world, Accenture has developed an eight-step roadmap and partnered with or invested in several technology providers. These new ventures, including the collaboration with SandboxAQ, will help Accenture provide clients with technology to secure their data and communications. In addition, working with other industry experts, Accenture has designed a Quantum Security Maturity Index to give corporate boards and executives a way to measure their quantum security infrastructure against their peers and identify areas for improvement.

Commenting on this, SandboxAQ stated that the company will provide comprehensive cryptographic management solutions that will protect its clients against both current and future threats. It will also be working with Accenture on other products including next-gen AI simulation.