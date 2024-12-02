Accellion adds security features to protect enterprise data

These features enable enterprise employees to handle enterprise content securely. It does not matter whether employees are working remotely or onsite, collaborating with colleagues or external partners, or accessing content that is stored on premises or in the cloud, enterprise content can be retrieved, edited and shared securely within kiteworks.

Accellions new security features include restricted folders and leak proof editing, desktop remote wipe, secure email message, file type exclusions, multi-branding, collaboration permissions per user profile and single sign-on using Kerberos.

All of these features are currently available and complement the many security features already provided in kiteworks, including encryption, full auditing, eDiscovery, policy-based content retention and others.

Accellion is a private company that provides secure file sharing and collaboration in the private cloud. The company also provides IT management and control over all information sharing activities for the highest levels of data security and compliance with HIPAA, SOX, GLBA, FERPA, FDA regulations, and more.