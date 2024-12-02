84 percent of US-based users concerned about online data security

The majority (53%) say staying on top of financial transactions is a challenge, and 48% do not even check their credit reports regularly for errors or suspicious activity.

More concerning might be the misconceptions that exist regarding identity theft and fraud. A majority (56%) believe the risk of identity theft goes away over time, and more than half (52%) are convinced it is not very likely they will become a victim of identity theft. Also, many think banks and credit card companies monitor their accounts, so they do not have to worry about identity theft (53%).

Identity theft victims acknowledged negative impacts to short- and long-term financial goals (37 % and 27%, respectively). Of those victimized by identity theft while traveling, 55% stated it took from weeks to more than a year to resolve issues related to identity fraud.

The online survey was conducted by Edelman Berland on Experians behalf from March 17–23, 2017, among 1,000 adults 18 years of age or older who reside in the United States.