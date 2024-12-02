78 percent of Chinese internet users experienced e-identity leaks

According to a research report released by the Internet Society of China, the number of people on the internet reached 668 million in June 2015 in China. However, 78.2% of web users had experienced personal identity information leaks, including their name, educational background, family address, identity card number and work place.

The report also says that 63.4% of web users had encountered leaks of information about their online activities, including phone call records, online shopping records, website browser history, IP addresses, software using habits and the users locations. And online shopping has become the biggest source of information leakage.

More than 80% of internet users feel their lives were disrupted due to information leakage. A total of around CNY 80.5 billion, or CNY 124 for every internet user, was lost due to info leaks. About 45 million internet users suffered a loss of more than CNY 1,000.