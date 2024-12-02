60 percent of Brits trust banks using biometric data

According to the report, however, only 33% trust the government to access the same data. When asked who they would be more likely to trust with biometric payments, 85% said banks, 81% chose payment networks, 70% said they would trust global online brands, and 64% would trust smartphones. A further 64% of respondents are keen to start using biometric data as a method of payment authorisation.

Kevin Jenkins, UK & Ireland Managing Director at Visa, said that this consumer confidence in both authentication as well as the storage of their biometric data gives banks the perfect win-win scenario, enabling them to provide a service that the public wants which will also benefit the banks, themselves.