56 percent of users not familiar with two-factor authentication

Duo Security designed the survey to be very representative of the overall US population. The report found that 28% of Americans had ever used 2FA, up from 23% in 2013. Students and those currently employed are more likely to use 2FA and older individuals and women were less likely to use a form of the technology.

While Duo Security assumed that most individuals started using a second factor because of employer requirements, in fact, 54% have voluntarily started using the technology, compared to 29% that started using the technology because it was required.

Authenticator apps, push technology and security keys are all on the rise. Smartphone applications that generate one-time password codes, such as Google’s Authenticator app, have been used by 52% of 2FA users, up from 46% in 2010. The use of a hardware token, such as a one-time password generator, is down from 38% in 2010 to 19% in 2017.