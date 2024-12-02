54 percent consumers are aware about data breaches during holiday season

According to TransUnions second annual Holiday Identity Theft survey, despite the increased awareness, consumers concern about identity theft is down from 63% in 2014 to 52% in 2015. Only 35% of survey respondents said they plan to change their shopping behavior this year because of the rise in breaches.

Findings indicate that consumers embrace and use new payment and protection technologies, and feel more personal accountability for their own security. New technologies like EMV credit cards contributed to consumers sense of security and protection. In 2015 US card companies began full-scale migration to chip-enabled or EMV credit cards, which use built-in computer chips to authenticate card transactions. TransUnions survey found that more than two-thirds of consumers are aware of this new technology and, of them, 59% said they feel more secure using chip-enabled cards than magnetic strip ones.

When asked who, among banks, credit card companies, government, law enforcement, retailers or themselves, is most responsible for protecting them from identity theft, more than a third (36%) answered that they felt the primary responsibility for their security. Only 24% said they hold credit card companies primarily responsible and 17% said retailers.