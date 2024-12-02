3forge receives SOC 2 Type 1 certification

Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion provides the industry with assurances that 3forge has the appropriate controls and practices in place to ensure client data is managed with high standards of security and compliance, and demonstrates their ongoing commitment to providing a secure and reliable service.











Company officials said that while 3forge has always held itself to extremely high standards, their successful SOC 2 Type 1 audit attests to this. They have the people, processes, and technologies in place to deliver high levels of security and compliance, giving their customers and partners the peace of mind they need in an enterprise-class platform.

3forge was audited by Prescient Assurance, a player in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services including, but is not limited to, SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.





What does 3forge do?

3forge continues to refine its scalable web-based enterprise platform, facilitating legacy application replacement, increasing productivity, and reducing time to market while cutting total cost of ownership by 75%.

3forge is a trusted company for Tier 1 real-time and historical data visualisation across a myriad of use cases. In independent testing of the AMI platform by the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), the AMI exceeded the real-time performance of traditional heavyweight front ends.