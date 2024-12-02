1Kosmos integrates its BlockID platform with Amazon Cognito

Serving as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, 1Kosmos gained the ability to assist Amazon customers in seamlessly incorporating passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) into their customer-facing web and mobile application journeys.

Specifically, customers can deploy and procure BlockID directly from the AWS Marketplace, enabling the implementation of phishing-resistant passwordless MFA on AWS Cognito. This approach aims to provide a frictionless user experience through non-spoofable, live biometrics with verified identity. The BlockID cloud service is specifically designed to mitigate identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while ensuring a convenient and seamless login experience.

In the company press release, officials from 1Kosmos emphasised that the 1Kosmos BlockID platform stands out from traditional passwordless and MFA platforms by utilising identity-based verification. This transparent authentication process aims to prevent account compromise and fraud. The integration with Amazon Cognito streamlines the process for Amazon customers, allowing them to incorporate a flexible array of MFA options based on their specific identity assurance and security requirements.

More information about BlockID MFA

BlockID MFA offers support for various authentication methods, including biometrics such as TouchID (fingerprint) and FaceID with liveness detection. Additionally, it includes one-time passwords (OTP) via SMS and email, time-based one-time passwords (TOTP) from a linked mobile authenticator, and push notifications. This flexibility aims to allow Amazon customers to choose MFA methods that align with the needs of their application ecosystem.

1Kosmos BlockID serves as a platform for verifying user identity, enabling streamlined onboarding processes for customers, workers, and citizens. The platform establishes a reusable digital wallet for high-assurance authentication into digital services and provides instant validation of end-user qualifications, competencies, and authority.

Its privacy-by-design architecture, centred around a private and permissioned blockchain, aims to eliminate centralised repositories of end-user personally identifiable information (PII). This design simplifies compliance with privacy mandates such as GDPR and offers organizations tamper-evident verification to consistently identify devices accessing applications, data, and services.

It's worth noting that BlockID has obtained certification to NIST 800-63-3 and UKDAIF via Kantara, FIDO2, and iBeta’s PAD Level 2 guidelines. The platform is available as a standalone or embedded cloud service and can be delivered via a managed service as a Credential Service Provider for residents.