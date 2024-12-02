The Global Anti-Scam Summit Europe 2026 will take place on the 9th and 10th of June at the Convento do Beato in Lisbon, Portugal. The Summit will bring together leaders from government, regulation, law enforcement, financial services, technology, consumer protection, and cybersecurity to address the growing complexity of scams across Europe and beyond.

Over two days, participants will engage in plenary sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and focused exchanges designed to share insights, align strategies, and strengthen cooperation. Discussions will explore emerging scam typologies, victim protection, regulatory and policy responses, cross-sector data sharing, and the role of technology and AI in prevention and disruption.

Scams do not respect borders. They demand coordinated action, shared intelligence, and sustained collaboration. The Global Anti-Scam Summit Europe 2026 provides a platform for stakeholders across Europe and globally to come together, exchange best practices, and work towards more effective, collective responses to online fraud. Only through cooperation can we stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated scam networks.