The Fraud FS Summit (London, 15 October) will bring together 150+ senior fraud and financial crime leaders. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions and 3+ hours of networking, attendees gain practical insights, hear real-world experiences and connect with peers.

London's leading financial fraud conference will bring together senior fraud and financial crime leaders to examine how financial institutions can respond to this more complex environment. Through practical insight from across the industry, the conference will explore how firms are strengthening controls, adapting to regulatory expectations, improving intelligence sharing and building more resilient fraud strategies against increasingly organised and technology-enabled threats.

The year’s financial fraud event will feature speakers from BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Rabobank, Citi, Allianz, NatWest, Monzo Bank, Santander, Lloyds Banking Group, US Bank, Berenberg and more.

The conference agenda explores some of the most pressing issues facing financial services, including:

→ Fraud Risk Evolution

→ AI in Fraud

→ Cross-border Scams & Collaboration

→ Regulatory Landscape

→ Insider Threat

→ Investment Fraud