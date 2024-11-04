The UK's largest event dedicated to tackling financial crime returns on Monday, 2 November 2026 at Old Billingsgate, London, uniting 1,500+ senior decision makers for a single, powerful day of insight, collaboration and action.

Bringing together senior leaders from banking, fintech, regulation and law enforcement, Financial Crime 360 is your opportunity to get ahead of the threats shaping the industry, build the connections that matter, and leave with practical strategies you can act on immediately.

Why attend?

80+ expert speakers delivering strategic, actionable insight across three content streams

50+ leading solution providers on the exhibition floor

AI-powered matchmaking connecting you to the right people before you arrive

50% of attendees at director level and above

96% app usage rate in 2025, with an average of 64 new connections made per attendee

90% of attendees would recommend attending

Conference Pass includes full access to all three content streams, 80+ speakers, the smart networking app with the complete attendee list, Tap n' Taste catering wearable, and full access to the exhibition floor and Insights Theatre.

EARLY BIRD SAVING OF £100 ENDS 18TH SEPTEMBER - use code ThePaypers360 to save 20%

Don't miss the financial crime industry's most anticipated event of the year. The risk of Financial Crime is increasing, and so will ticket prices.

Get your tickets today: financial-crime360.com