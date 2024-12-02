Zwipe, Mediterranean Bank offer biometric payment cards in Libya

Mediterranean Bank is a medium-sized bank in Libya, focusing on corporates, small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs, with branches in major Libyan cities like Benghazi, Tripoli, and others.

The bank is keen to pilot Zwipe’s disruptive ‘single silicon’ biometric payment card platform as it intends on making payment experience seamless and more secure for consumers. Libya is an emerging market in Africa that is seeking innovation in its payment ecosystem with the objective to minimize fraud, corruption and uplift user experience.

As part of this collaboration, Zwipe will train key stakeholders in the bank on all aspects of issuing and managing biometric payment cards. These cards will be delivered by one of the Zwipe certified smart card manufacturers in the region.