Zopa promises visas and relocation support for eligible Ukrainians

These measures come in response to the events ongoing in the country, as war continues to rage with Russia. Following announcements by the UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, around visa concessions for Ukrainian nationals, Zopa has confirmed it stands ready, with immediate effect, to sponsor up to 50 working visas for eligible applicants in the UK, as well as fast-track the relocation of Ukrainians wishing to join their family members in the UK.

The bank will also provide a relocation allowance of one month’s salary for citizens who have received the right to work in the UK.

Since launching with a banking licence in 2020, the fintech unicorn has attracted GBP 1 billion in deposits, more than GBP 1 billion of loans, and become one of the top five credit card issuers in the UK.